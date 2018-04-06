Three co-accused in Ishaq Dar corruption case indicted

Islamabad

An accountability court on Thursday indicted the three co-accused and aides of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in corruption references.

The indictment came after being delayed for five times in the previous hearings.

However; all the three co-accused National Bank president Saeed Ahmad, Hajveri Modaraba directors Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi pleaded not guilty against the charges.

The court has summoned the prosecution witnesses on April 11.

Conversing with the lawyers of the accused, Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that he respects the Supreme Court but yet no order has been received by them. “Let’s indict the accused in the case. If any direction came from the court, this proceeding will be annulled. Let the case move a little forward,” he said. Rizvi tendered an unconditional apology to the court over the heated argument between the judge and his lawyer Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Javed Akbar Shah on previous hearing.

He told that the Shah is no longer representing him in the case.

Ishaq Dar, 67, was indicted in October last year in a graft case in which he is accused of making assets that were “disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

The case was filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of the Supreme Court order of July 28that disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the Panama Papers scandal.

In its case against Dar, the NAB has alleged that the accused has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependants of an approximate amount of Rs 831.678 million.

Dar is in London since October and has been seeking treatment of an undefined heart complication at a Harley Street hospital.—INP