Three children killed as hand grenade explodes in Quetta

At least three children were killed and another three injured after a hand grenade exploded in Killi Badezai area of Quetta, said Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday.

Initial reports suggest that the children were playing with the explosive device after they found it from a nearby graveyard.

Three died on the spot while three received injuries. The injured children have been shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex for treatment.

Quetta: Thee children died in a hand grenade blast in Kharot Abad. pic.twitter.com/1peSRtwPqe — Asim Ahmed khan (@leokhanasim) June 3, 2021

Security officials cordoned off the site and an investigation into the incident have been launched.

