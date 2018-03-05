Three children die following vaccination in Nawabshah

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

Three children died while at least seven others have fallen seriously ill after they were administered with routine immunisation vaccines in Nawabshah.

According to the affected parents, the children were vaccinated as part of a routine vaccination campaign in Maryam Road area of the city. After the administration of the vaccines, however, the children fell seriously ill. One of these children passed away at home, while two others breathed their last at Peoples Medical Hospital.

Medical Superintendent at Peoples Medical Hospital, Dr Mazhar confirmed that the children had been given routine immunisation vaccines. He said the cause of deaths of the three children would only be ascertained after a post-mortem has been carried out.

Following the tragedy, the vaccination campaign has been suspended in the entire region.

Police claimed on Sunday that they have traced the person who administered the vaccines to the victims. She is a lady health worker who fled before the police raided her residence, police said. Health Minister Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro told media persons investigation into the incident is under way, to determine the cause of the children’s death.