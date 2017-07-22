Three brothers killed over property dispute

Karak

Three brothers were killed and a woman injured after a dispute erupted over property matters here at village Tor Dhand, police said on Friday. Three paternal cousins namely Taj Wali, Noor Taj and Qismatullah sons of Mir Afzal opened fire at their cousins who happened to be real brothers while they were busy in construction of home.

Resultantly, all the three brothers died on the spot while the culprits managed to escape from the scene. The firing also injured Jawaria.Police registered a case against the accused and started raids for their arrest across the district.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Abbottabad that a 7-year-old girl was killed and four others including two women injured on Friday by celebratory gunfire in Pind Kargo Khan of Sherwan.

Area police said, the incident occurred during the marriage ceremony of Taj Muhammad where Ali Khan allegedly opened celebratory gunfire. The bullet hit seven-year-old daughter of Jahanzeb who lost her life at the spot while four others including Iltaf, Atif, Channan Jan wife of Meer Afzal and Muqaddas sustained critical wounds. —APP