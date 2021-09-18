Three blasts kill at least 3 in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

KABUL – At least three people were killed and 15 others were injured in three separate blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, international media reported.

Reports said that the vehicles of the Taliban were targeted in the attacks, which are the first blasts since the US-led forces left Afghanistan after a long war.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, which is the stronghold of Afghanistan’s Islamic State group.

The IS had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport in August.

The Taliban regained power in mid-August after toppling the former president Ashraf Ghani’s government, and they have promised to ensure peace in the country and form an inclusive government.

