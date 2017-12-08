Three Bahrain banks create first fintech consortium

Manama

Three leading Bahrain-based financial institutions have come together to create the world’s first fintech consortium to develop Sharia-compliant banking solutions. Called Algo Bahrain, the consortium includes industry majors such as Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG), Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-B) and Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) as founding members. The consortium was announced during a Press conference held on the sidelines of the World Islamic Banking Conference at ART Rotana Amwaj Islands yesterday.—Agencies