Three arrested for betting on cricket matches

Rawalpindi

With the arrest of three persons, the police claimed to have busted a cricket gambling racket from Bhabra Bazaar area. According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police received information about betting on the cricket match and conducted a raid in Bhabra Bazaar area in its jurisdiction on Sunday night.

The Police team arrested three accused namely Suleman, Ismail and Fayyaz and recovered Rs 22,10,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against the gamblers while further investigation is underway, he added.—APP