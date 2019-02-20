Three arrested for aerial firing during kite flying

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Three persons were arrested for aerial firing while kite flying, whoever two managed to escape. The police further told on Wednesday that Tehsin, Hamza and Arslan were arrested from Kashmiri Muhallah, in the limits of the Nekapura police station, however their two accomplices, Salman and Sufian, managed to escape. The police have also recovered guns, bullets, kites and roles of string from the accused. Meanwhile the Muradpur police too arrested a kite flyer, Ahmed, from Hunterpura. Cases have been registered against the accused persons. Meanwhile six persons, including a woman, were arrested after drugs were recovered from them. The police on Wednesday told further that the Nekapura police arrested Aslam from Aimanabad road with 2.32 kg hashish and Qaiser from Pul Sunyarian with 1.74 kg hashish, the Rangpua police arrested Ziaul Haq from Khan Mahal road with 1.14 kg hashish, the Sadder Sialkot police arrested Abdul Sattar from Pasroor road with 1.18 kg hashish, the Begowala police arrested Robina Kausar alias Beena from village Chaoke Kalan with 1.06 kg hashish.

Share on: WhatsApp