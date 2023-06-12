Three Army men martyred in exchange of fire with terrorist in NW

Three terrorists also mowed down, four injured

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As many three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat during a bloody shootout with the militants in the North Waziristan tribal district the other day. However, the security forces also gunned down at least three insurgents and wounded four others in exchange of fire.

Reports say the Army supervised security forces on Saturday raided militant’s location in Miran Shah the headquarters of the North Waziristan district on credible information. As the terrorists offered resistance, a bloody shootout ensued where in three men in uniform embraced martyrdom though in the process three terrorists were also gunned down while four others sustained injuries.

“The armed forces gunned down three terrorists while four others were injured in a gun-battle in the general Miran Shah area in North Waziristan district”. The Inter-Services Public Relations communiqué issued on Sunday said.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists”. The ISPR said adding the soldiers fought gallantly but three of them were martyred in the intense exchange of fire that took place Saturday wee hours.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman 22 years old. The sensitization operation, it said, was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The military wing said Armed forces of Pakistan were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen forces resolve against the terrorism.