Three accused of police constabulary fraud case held

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested another three accused of police constabulary fraud case.

According to ACE sources, the team headed by Assistant Director Investigation Anti Corruption Establishment Multan Adnan Asif Bhutta arrested district accounts officer Basit Maqbool Hashmi, assistant accounts officer Multan Muhammad Ali Jaffery and deputy district accounts officer Bahawalpur Saeed Ahmed for allegedly embezzling Rs 230m. It is pertinent to mention here that seven accused of the fraud case had already been arrested by anti corruption and Rs 2.4m had been recovered from them.—APP

