The three accused arrested in alcohol bottles case, recovered from the hospital room of former Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, have been released on bail.

Muhammad Jam, Shakaruddin and Mushtaq Ali were arrested from Clifton Hospital on Saturday and a case was lodged in Boat Basin Police Station. The three accused nominated in the case received bail against Rs10,000 each surety bonds. Meanwhile, the court has issued orders to produce Sharjeel Inam Memon.

