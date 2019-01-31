Three Abu Dhabi lenders agree to merge

Dubai

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank agreed a merger to create the third-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates. The bank will become the fifth largest in the GCC with 420 billion UAE dirham ($114.35 billion) in assets with increased productivity and economies of scale expected to boost profitability, the statement said.

Lower oil prices and weak economic growth is pushing consolidation across the Gulf.

The merger, first announced in September, was unanimously recommended to shareholders by the boards of ADCB and UNB, the banks said in a joint statement. The tie-up is expected to take effect in the first half of 2019.

It will involve a statutory merger between ADCB and UNB. ADCB will issue 0.5966 shares for every UNB share, corresponding to a total of 1.64 billion new shares issued to UNB shareholders and valuing UNB at nearly $4 billion.

Al Hilal Bank will operate as a separate Islamic entity within the merged bank. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said in a tweet that the merger would bolster the competitiveness of the UAE’s economy. UAE has 50 commercial banks including 22 local lenders, a number seen as too high in a country of about 9.5 million people.

Saudi Arabia, which has a population of 32 million, has 12 banks and is set to lose two of those if announced mergers are successfully concluded. “The Abu Dhabi government is continuing its restructuring efforts to create stronger entities with a strong financial base to grow globally,” said Tariq Qaqish, managing director of asset management at Menacorp.—Reuters

