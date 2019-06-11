Staff Reporter

Islamabad Tarnol police on Tuesday recovered three children abducted from the area and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said.

He said that Aman Ullah Khan resident of Tehsil and District Swat presently residing in Mohallah Abbassi Tarnol lodged the report with Tarnol police station that his two sons Haneef (10) and Rehan (8) along with their other friend Rehan s/o Ahmed Zada have been missing. He stated that they were traced by the family members but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report (case no. 242) on June 10, 2019 under section 364 PPC. Following this compliant, SP (Saddar) Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under supervision of SHO Tarnol police station SI Shamas Akbar including ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others.