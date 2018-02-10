Threats to Pyongyang

US Vice President Mike Pence has said that his country was ‘ready for any eventuality’ with regard to North Korea and warned that “all options were on the table” to deal with Pyongyang’s threats. Speaking to the US and Japanese troops at the Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo, Pence vowed to continue ‘maximum pressure campaign’ on North Korea in a bid to forcing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear missile programme.

North Korea is blamed for raising the ante by frequently resorting to nuclear and missile tests but of late it demonstrated its willingness to ease tension by deciding to participate in what is being hailed as ‘peace’ Olympics in Pyeongchang in the South. There was need to build upon this opportunity and encourage the North to agree to more confidence building measures that could put the unease of its neighbours to rest. However, it seems the United States is bent upon spoiling the peaceful atmosphere by hurling repeated threats to North Korea that has shown its disgust to such warnings and pressure tactics. Pronouncements like ‘any provocation, including any use of nuclear weapons, would result in a response that is rapid, overwhelming and effective’ are though meant at consoling American allies in the region but these send wrong message to the North. Both Koreas were apparently moving in the right direction as they held reconciliation talks in January. The two Koreas agreed in a joint statement to hold future talks on reducing military tension along their border and ‘actively cooperate’ in the Olympics, with North Korea sending a delegation. However, some powers, instead of extending them a helping hand in normalising their ties, are trying to spoil the atmosphere which is no service to the noble objective of restoration of much needed peace and tranquillity in the Korean peninsula.

