Threats to Justice Isa: SC dissatisfied with FIA

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed dissatisfaction at the role of the Federal Investigation Agency on Friday, which has been tasked to probe threats made against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the judiciary in a viral video.

Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the case after he took notice of a video clip containing derogatory and scandalous language against Justice Faez Isa case.

In the hearing, the attorney general told the court that Justice Isa’s wife had submitted a petition to the police which had forwarded the matter to the FIA. “The FIA is doing nothing. It has other matters of judges as well (under scrutiny),” said the chief justice, adding that the agency has “not produced results in any matter [so far]”.

Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that a state institution had been threatened in the video and a judge’s name was taken in a derogatory manner. Why did the state machinery take action with delay?” asked Justice Ahsan to which the attorney general said that the FIA has started taking action under the Electronic Crime Act.