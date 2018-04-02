Threatening ECP; PTI seeks action against Daniyal

Islamabad

In a reaction to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz’s reported threatening remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asked on Sunday the government to clarify its position within 24 hours.

In a statement, he slammed the minister, saying his demand to arrest the officials of the electoral body busy carrying out delimitation of constituencies ahead of the upcoming general elections was tantamount to a threat.—INP