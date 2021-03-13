Thousands visit Hazratbal to have glimpse of holy relic

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of devotees from across the Kashmir Valley Friday thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar for congregational prayers and to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The devotees including men, women and children visited the shrine throughout the day to offer prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic, displayed after every congregational prayer. However, Friday congregational prayers witnessed the highest attendance.

Shab-e-Meraaj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, was observed on Thursday night.

However, no congregational night long prayers were held at shrines and mosques falling under the domain of Waqf Board.

The Waqf Board had announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraaj in view of the coronavirus threat.

A large number of believers gathered at different mosques to offer special prayers all night to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Different Islamic and socio-cultural organ isations also organized special prayers and Mahafil-e-Naat in mosques and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty.—KMS