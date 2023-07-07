ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is observing Quran Sanctity Day to protest against the act of desecration in Sweden on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Right wings and political parties, including ruling PML-N lead rallies after Friday prayers in several cities in strong protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden amid widespread condemnation across the globe.

Politicians, businessmen, religious leaders, and people from all walks of life are joining protests to express their anger over the heinous crime. The day is being observed, a day after top leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif passed a resolution against the vile act.

Huge and massive protest in Lahore!!

On the call of Chairman Imran Khan, a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden is going on.

#PTIProtestOnFriday#قران_کی_بےحرمتی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/LXMymnmZPL — Hina Zainab (@hina98_hina) July 7, 2023

Pakistani leaders maintain that the burning of Islam’s holy book depicts a rising Islamophobic mindset that seeks to dehumanise and denigrate our faith.

Besides Muslims, Christian community also took to the streets to denounce the vile act as participants raised placards, calling on the international community to protect the sanctity of all religions.

Pakistan asks Sweden to clarify position on Quran desecration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thrsday, addressed the joint session of parliament, urged all civilized nations and international institutions to play a role in combating Islamophobia. He said the desecration of the Holy Quran was an attempt to create animosity between the Muslims and Christians and any recurrence of such a condemnable act would in no way be tolerated.

The joint session of parliament also passed a resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm and urged the Swedish government to take legal action against the man who burned the holy book. The despicable act of the public burning of a copy of the holy book in Stockholm on the occasion of Eid ul Adha sparked world wide protests and outrage.

He said that the Swedish government would have to clarify its position as to why they allowed such an act under the protection of their police on the day when the Muslims were celebrating Eidul Azha.

The resolution was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbas on the situation arising out of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden in the joint sitting of parliament, which was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Parliamentarians from the government and the opposition sides expressed deep distress over the incident, stating that Muslims worldwide have been profoundly hurt by this disgraceful act.