Thousands pay tribute to Army

Our Correspondent

Mingora

Thousands of people from across the tribal belt on Saturday joined a rally taken out by the Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) to pay tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan and the tribal people over the sacrifices rendered by them for the restoration of peace in the tribal areas.

Carrying Pakistani flags, banners and placards, the participants of the rally, organized at the Grassy Ground in Mingora, chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly Fazl Hakeem, Jallat Khan and several other tribal elders and political party activists said that the security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the country and restored peace in Malakand and other areas of the country. They lamented that certain anti-Pakistan elements were attempting to sabotage the hard-earned peace of the region, and pledged that no one would be allowed to destroy the peace of the region come what may. “We will make an example of them,” they vowed.

Coming down hard on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), the speakers said that the organization led by Manzoor Pashteen was holding meetings and rallies in the name of Pashtuns and criticising Pakistan Army on the behest of anti-Pakistan elements. “They are dancing to the tune of RAW and Afghanistan. It should be called ‘Afghanistan Tahhafuz Movement’ rather than ‘Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’,” they said.

The tribal elders said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, which is a religion of peace. They said that Pashtuns were peace-loving people who will never allow any anti-state elements to sabotage peace of the area. They said that the country was facing internal and external threats mainly owing to the conspiracies hatched by some elements on the behest of Pakistan’s enemies. They said the rally had been organized to create awareness among the people to shun such anti-state elements and support Pakistan Army in its efforts for peace and stability.

“We are patriotic Pakistanis and have launched this movement to support Pakistan Army which has rendered matchless sacrifices for protection of country and restoration of peace,” they said. “We are here to express our love with the country’s armed forces and we will never step back from our words. We will stand by Pakistan Army through thick and thin,” they vowed. The Pakistan Zindabad Movement was formally launched earlier this month across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.