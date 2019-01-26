Thousands of students, parents and general visitors take inspiration from youths’ endeavours

Al-Huda School’s ‘Islamic Exhibition’ concludes

Zubair Qureshi

AlHuda International School Islamabad’s 5th “AlHuda Islamic Exhibition” (AIEx) came to end leaving deep imprints on the minds of the visitors who attended the exhibition during the two-day event at its flagship campus, H-11/4 Islamabad. On the inaugural day ie Thursday, the exhibition was opened by President Arif Alvi while on Friday the Chief Guest was Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Appreciating the work and spirit of the participating youth who had held projects on a large number of subjects ranging from ‘spiritual treatment’ to ‘healthy food’, ‘Islamic way of living’ to ‘How human heart works’ etc, Senator Faisal Javed said such exhibitions highlight the need of research-based education.

“Unless we encourage our youths to make endeavours in the fields related to their studies or even outside their curriculum they would not be able to discover their hidden potential,” said Senator Javed. The theme of the exhibition was “On Track! Health, Sports & Spirit.”

The special aspect of this exhibition was to portray how Islam emphasizes on developing critical thinking skills and appreciates seeking knowledge in order to connect one’s inner-self and physical outcomes with a ‘healthy’ balance of purposeful direction of ‘life’; to explore the secrets of metaphysical dimensions of human mind, affecting every human’s wellbeing; and to keep ourselves on Sirat ul Mustaqqeem, which is “the Ultimate mission for the Salvation of human race”.

On the first day, too Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff, and expressed his surprise to observe the way students presented their models and projects with confidence. Many other dignitaries such as Interior Minister Shehayar Afridi and the senator Faisal Javed also visited the exhibition.

The number of schools and educational institutes also visited the venue and were mesmerized by the projects. While visiting the projects and displays of the students, guests appreciated the efforts of the institute on equipping its students with ample knowledge of religion as well as providing them with the opportunity to learn and understand the scientific angle of the world around us.

The venue was split into four zones in sync with the theme of the event. From Montessori to Grade 10, children displayed their projects on different themes like “Wonders of the Human Body, Mind over Muscle, Social Wellbeing, Safer Environment, You are What you Eat, Healing Art, Active Ummah, and Health-tech”. Students were very well rehearsed in their scientific as well as Islamic knowledge of the projects and experiments. The special feature presentation, ‘Spiritual Health’ was a delightful journey into the emotional wellness and also projected the connection of mankind with the Ultimate Creator. By exhibiting the projects, the objective was to recognize the grandeur of Allah, in addition to explore the signs of the Almighty through Science was achieved. The zeal, energy and enthusiasm of the children oozed out from auras, which was a sight worth watching. The exhibition encouraged critical & independent thought process. The presentable blend of Islam, Science and Art attracted the attention of a huge number of visitors to this event.

