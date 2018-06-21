Thousands of Kashmiris rendered refugees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the unabated Indian state terrorism during the last twenty nine years has forced over thirty five thousand Kashmiris to live outside the territory as refugees.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of World Refugee Day, today, revealed that a big number of the Kashmiri refugees lived in the refugee camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while many of them lived in Pakistan and in the European countries.

The report pointed out that due to the Indian atrocities against the struggling Kashmiris since 1947, over two million people had taken refuge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in the UK.—KMS