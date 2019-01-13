Thousands of devotees attend Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs on 2nd day

Multan

Thousands of devotees from across the country, particularly interior Sindh, joined the second day of Shah Rukn-e-Alam Conference at the 705th urs of great saint of Subcontinent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, here on Sunday. Custodian of the shrine and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi chaired the second day ceremony of the urs.

A delegation of devotees from Rajasthan (India) also joined the ceremony. Addressing the devotees, Maulana Ghulam Darwesh paid tributes to Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin for rendering service for the cause of Islam. Central Nazim Ala Ahl-e-Sunnat Sultan Muhammad Hayat Qadiri also spoke on the occasion.

Allama Hafeezullah Mehrvi discussed various aspects of the life of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam. Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi prayed at the concluding session of National Shah Rukn-e-Alam Conference. He prayed for peace, progress, prosperity and revival of the national economy. He also prayed for peace in Palestine, Kashmir, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other Muslim countries.

MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Punjab Environment Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, MNA Laal Aali from Umarkot (Sindh), PTI leaders Ejaz Hussain Janjua, Khalid Javed Warraich, MPA Sardar Jahanzeb Waran, Makhdoom Zuhaib Gilani, Allama Muhammad Arshad and other ulema were also present.

Meanwhile the three-day annual Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA) continues for the second day in Multan on Sunday. According to details, the second day of the three-day urs passed peacefully with scores of devotees paying their respects and participating in rituals. There were lectures and speeches by religious scholars and sufi leaders, a mehfil-i-naat, a mehfil-i-sama, dhamal and other sufi dances. Visitors filled the Grand Hall in the shrine basement throughout the night listening to naats and qawalis.

Sheikh Rukn-ud-Din Abul Fateh commonly known by the title Shah Rukn-e-Alam (Pillar of the World) was an eminent Sufi saint from Multan who belonged to the Suhrawardiyya Sufi order and was revered for his teachings, PTV news channel reported. A large number of devotees from every corner of the country are coming to Multan to attend the Urs. Arrangements have been made to accommodate the devotees at the nearby schools and colleges.

Caretaker of the mazaar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi , formally inaugurated the Urs ceremony of Shah Rukn-e-Alam by giving a bath (ghusal) to the shrine. On this occasion, special payers for peace, prosperity and development of the country and unity of the Ummah were offered.—APP

