Thousands of children in Badakhshan enrolled in classes

Prof.Faqir Mohammad, in charge of the education program of the Norwegian Committee, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Global Partnership for Education project, funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and implemented by the Norwegian Committee in cooperation with Badakhshan Education Department. He said that the program provides nine-month education for 13,000 boys and girls who have not yet been enrolled in schools in Jurm, Warduj, Dryam, Kuhistan, Raghistan, Yavan and YaftalPayan districts of Badakhshan. The education program for these students is run by 508 teachers in local classes, he added. He also said the committee had provided remedial courses for 62,500 students belonged to 125 schools that had fallen behind due to political changes and the spread of the coronavirus in the country. —Agencies