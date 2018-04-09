Thousands martyred by Indian forces in IHK: Farooq

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that 7 lac paramilitary forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) have massacred thousands of innocent civilians in IOK and still busy in deteriorating human rights violations.

Prime Minister made these assertions while addressing the protest followed by a rally in solidarity with the people of IOK.

President Pakistan People’s Party AJK chapter Ch. Latif Akbar, Member British House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf AJK Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sheikh Aqeel ur Rehman, Maulana Mehmood Ashraf, Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Khawaja Manzoor Qadir Advocate, Chairman Jafaria Supreme Council Syed Shabbir Bukhari, Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council Ch. Shaukat Aziz, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and others addressed the main protest occasion.

Senior Minister AJK Ch. Tariq Farooq, Ministers Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Mrs. Noreen Arif, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Nasir Hussain Dar, Secretaries to Government, Lawyers, Traders and a large number of students attended the event.

While addressing the occasion, Prime Minister reiterated that our brethren in occupied Kashmir will get liberation soon, saying that our titles and designations are not important than Kashmir freedom of movement.

Prime Minister said, “Indian have to finish her aggression in IOK before long, Kashmiris’ have sacrificed a lot for the last 7 decades and their struggle for freedom has been transferred to new generation”

“I pay my tribute to all the mothers, sisters and daughters who are on both sides of the line of control are facing Indian atrocities whether on LOC or in the Indian occupation” Prime Minister maintained.

Prime Minister voiced that sacrifices being given by the people of Kashmir for the last 70 years have no parallel, adding that he said that freedom struggle has now converted into retaliation of martyrs.

He said, “Situation in the occupied Kashmir is worrisome. Indian forces have started serious and deteriorating human rights violations in occupied Kashmir” adding that PM AJK stated that The United Nations have acknowledged the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people as India is trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiri in presence of more than & lacs paramilitary forces and making the disputed territory as Military State who are chanting slogans for freedom.—PR