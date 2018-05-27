Thousands march in France against Macron reforms

Paris

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against Emmanuel Macron’s policies, but the president said nothing would stop his economic reforms.

The marches, which organisers labelled a “popular tide”, were called by 60 unions, political parties and associations angry at Macron’s political overhauls. However, in Paris police reported a turnout of just 21,000 while the CGT leftist union claimed 80,000 and 250,000 throughout the country.

That compared with a police count of 40,000 and the CGT’s 100,000 for the last similar protest in Paris on May 5.

Macron said on Friday during a visit to Russia that the protests “won’t stop” his progress.

“I won’t preside in light of the polls or demonstrations, because we have done too much of that,” (in the past) he said.

Saturday’s marches follow strikes on Tuesday when public-sector employees from street sweepers to teachers joined rail workers in walking out over what they called an “attack” against public services.

It was the third day of stoppages and demonstrations by public workers since last year’s sweeping election win by Macron, who has pledged to reduce spending, trim jobs and overhaul large parts of the vast French state.

PCF communist party secretary general Pierre Laurent addressed the crowds, saying.—AFP

