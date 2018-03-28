Thousands march in BNP’s Independence Day rally

Dhaka

Thousands of followers, supporters, activists and leaders of the BNP paraded through Dhaka city Tuesday in observation of Bangladesh’s 48th Independence Day.

From the frontline, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, accompanied with senior leaders like Mirza Abbas and KhandakerMosharraf Hossain, led the march.

The procession, wielding the red and green National Flag, began from the Nayapaltan central office premises of the BNP this afternoon and marched to Shantinagar. The party secured permission for the rally yesterday, when the country was celebrating its 48th Independence Day.—Agencies