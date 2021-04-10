Thousands march in Algeria demanding reform

“We always went out for the same reasons, to free Algeria, for a better Algeria, to let young people work, for children and youth, for the coming generation, Algeria belongs to them.” Lynda, a protester, told Reuters.

The protest movement, known as ‘Hirak’, brought tens of thousands of people to the streets each week for more than a year until the pandemic hit Algeria in early 2020, forcing them to stop.

The 2019 protests prompted the military to oust veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika after two decades in power.

Elected in December 2019, President Abelmadjid Tebboune has vowed to implement political and economic changes in a bid to put an end to the protest movement which demanded the departure of the whole ruling elite.

Tebboune has set June 12 for early legislative elections, after announcing the dissolution of the lower house of parliament last month. The vote is part of political reforms promised by Tebboune.

However, protesters have rejected the upcoming elections.—Reuters