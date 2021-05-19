Thousands including Pakistani celebs rally in Karachi in support of Palestinians

Thousands of people have staged a demonstration in Pakistan’s port city, Karachi, on Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn ongoing Israeli barbarism.

A number of celebrities also joined the protesters while holding placards reading as “Free Palestine”. The demonstration was held outside the Karachi Press Club at a time when helpless people of Palestine were facing heavy air and ground attacks by Israeli forces.

Both men and women took part in the rally chanting slogans against Israel, urging it to stop genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ayesha Omar, and other celebrities were seen at the rally in order to show solidarity with oppressed people of Palestine.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, airstrikes have killed at least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children and 36 mothers, and injured 1,530 others. Six more civilians were killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday.

