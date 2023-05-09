Thousands hit streets across Pakistan to protest Imran Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of protesters, mostly supporters of a populist leader, have rallied across the South Asian nation as protests also took place in several cities in support of Imran Khan who was arrested by Rangers in the country’s federal capital.

Supporters of cricketer-turned-politician marched in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and other cities across the country on Tuesday, waving large party flags and vowing support to the defiant leader, who is facing over a hundred cases.

Pakistani youth, who make up the backbone of PTI chief supporters, dominated the crowds, chanting slogans in major metropolises.

In Sindh capital, PTI workers flocked to the Insaf House at Shahra-e-Faisal while law enforcers rushed to disperse the charged members. In Lahore, activists started gathering at Liberty Chowk, denouncing government and condemning his arrest. Meanwhile, PTI workers thronged Hashtnagri, Peshawar, chanted slogans and blocked the road.

لاہور کے ورکرز اور سپورٹرز فوری طور پر لبرٹی

پہنچیں #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/NIDRp3sLa6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

پشاور : عمران خان کی گرفتاری کے خلاف پشاور میں احتجاج جاری پشاور : جی ٹی روڈ کو ہشتنگری کے مقام پر یکطرفہ ٹریفک کے لیے بند کردیا، pic.twitter.com/ioTlnqWmRo — Roshan Din Diameri (@Rohshan_Din) May 9, 2023

پی ٹی آئی کراچی کے کارکنان انصاف ہاؤس شاہراہ فیصل پر فورا پہنچیں@AliHZaidiPTI pic.twitter.com/OxLhk50H8f — Ali Zaidi News (@AliZaidiNews) May 9, 2023

Protests were also witnessed in Gilgit Baltistan where PTI workers and supporters gathered at Siddique Akbar Chowk and started agitation.

In KPK, workers and supporters hit Lower Chitral, burnt tyres and blocked roads. Protestors also chanted anti-state slogans.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…