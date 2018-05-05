Thousands condole Sameer Tiger’s death at house, graveyard

Srinagar

Thousands of people on Friday thronged the residence of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Sameer ‘Tiger’ to express solidarity and offer condolences.

Reports said that people in droves visited the residence of ‘Tiger’ and his residence in Drubgam village of the district to offer condolences and prayers.

‘Tiger’ was killed along with his associate Aqib Mushtaq of Rajpora in a gunfight with the government forces on Monday. An army major was injured during the firefight.

A civilian was killed during clashes near the gunfight site.—GK