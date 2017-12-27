Thousands attend martyr’s funeral in IOK

Malik visits martyrs’ families in Kupwara

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people flouting restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of Noor Muhammad Tantray who was martyred by Indian troops in Samboora area of Pulwama district, today.

The body of 47-year-old Noor Mohammad Tantray, who happened to be only three-foot tall, was recovered from the debris of a house, destroyed by the Indian troops during a crackdown operation. The authorities had sealed all entry and exit points with barbed wires, and heavy deployment of forces was made to check public movement. However, people from various areas of the district defied restrictions and arrived in Darganaie area of Aripal to attend the funeral. The martyr was laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Hurriyat leaders including a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement also participated in the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Tral, Pampore and other areas of Pulwama district to mourn the killing of Noor Mohammad Tantray. All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads. The authorities suspended internet and train services in the district.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik during his visit to the families of martyrs Misra Begum and Asif iqbal in Handwara and Kupwara said that all pro-India politicians, political parties, leaders and assembly members were responsible for the genocide of Kashmiri people. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not be allowed to go waste. Yasin Malik quoted the family of Maisera Begum, and said that on December 11, Indian troops had brought two boys from some unknown locations and killed them in Handwara before shooting Misra to death.

Bar members and traders in Baramulla district boycotted India-appointed interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma. They said that they would not be part of an exercise, which would fetch no result. Dineshwar Sharma arrived in Baramulla district for the third time on Monday after his appointment as an interlocutor.

On the other hand, Hurriyat organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Muslim League and Mass Movement in their separate statements said that the visit by Dineshwar Sharma to Kashmir Valley was a futile exercise.

The General Secretary of Muslim Conference, Merajuddin Saleh in a statement said that India had been resorting to such tactics in the past, but to no avail.—KMS