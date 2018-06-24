Thousands attend funerals of martyrs in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the five Kashmiris martyred by the Indian troops in Islamabad district, yesterday.

The troops killed a civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Rathar, by opening indiscriminate fire at his house during a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district. Later, the troops destroyed the house, killing four youth, Dawood Ahmed Sofi, Maajid Manzoor Dar, Aadil Rehman and Ashraf Itoo.

A sea of people attended the funeral prayers of Dawood Ahmed Sofi in Zainakote area of Srinagar amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Freedom songs were played from loudspeakers of the mosques in the entire area.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral of Aadil Rehman at Shetipora and Ashraf Itoo at Hatigam in Srigufawara. The participants of the funerals shouted pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

Several rounds of funeral prayers were held for another martyred youth, Maajid Manzoor Dar at Telangam in Pulwama due to huge rush of mourners.

People in large numbers also attended the funeral prayers of Muhammad Yousuf Rather in Srigufwara.—KMS