Thousands attend funerals of martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, participated in funeral prayers of a youth, Sajjad Ahmed and a 10th class student, Faizan Ahmed Poswal, who were martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama town, yesterday.

Braving heavy rains, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Sajjad Ahmed and Faizan Ahmed in their native places. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the killings in Pulwama and said that with the imposition of Governor’s Rule, India had waged a war against the people of occupied Kashmir to suppress their just liberation struggle. Meanwhile, under the JRL’s protest programme, Muhammad Yasin Malik led a demonstration in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, today, against the surge in killings by the troops in the occupied territory. The protesters were carrying banners with messages demanding an end to the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar condemned the fresh campaign of character assassination launched by India’s National Investigation Agency against Hurriyat leaders. He condemned the sinister designs of the NIA to lodge a baseless case against the illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and hailed the exemplary role played by her in the ongoing freedom movement.—KMS