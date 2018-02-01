Thousands attend funeral of youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a big protest rally led by senior resistance leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was held outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, today, to condemn the surge in killings by Indian troops.

The protest was organized by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressed the participants of the rally over phone from their residences, as they continued to remain under house arrest. The protesters while marching on the streets raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Other resistance leaders who attended the march included Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Hilal Ahmad War, Omar Aadil Dar, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and Farooq Ahmad Sodagar. Police arrested Mukhtar Ahmed Waza while he was on his way to participate in the rally.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a press conference after the protest march said, besides spilling innocent blood, Indian forces drive men, women and children out of their houses during cordon and search operations in South Kashmir, and subject them to vigorous identity parades. Yasin Malik on behalf of Joint Resistance Leadership gave the call for a march towards Shopian on Friday. He said that a big rally would be held at Shopian Chowk after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the victims of Indian state terrorism.

In Shopian, thousands of people participated in multi-rounds of funeral prayers of a third civilian youth, Rayees Ahmad Ganie who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, today. The youth was injured after Indian troops opened fire on protesters in the town on Saturday. He was laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and Shopian districts to mourn the killing of Rayees Ganai and other martyrs. Clashes were reported between protesters and Indian forces in Pulwama. A delegation of Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir visited Gonowpora, Audoo, and Kalampora areas of Shopian and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

The members of Gujjar Bakarwal community staged a protest in Jammu against the puppet administration’s failure in arresting culprits involved in rape and murder of a minor girl, Asifa, in Kathua district.

On the other hand, various pro-freedom leaders, today, visited the martyrs’ graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to pay tributes to Wamiq Farooq and other martyrs of 2010 mass uprising. Prayer sessions were also held for the martyrs.

In Muzaffarabad, an anti-India protest rally was held, today. The rally was organized by the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.—KMS