Thousands attend funeral of youth in Pulwama

Srinagar

Thousands of people participated in the funerals of martyred youth, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba in Tral and Drubgam areas of Pulwama district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khandey and Manzoor were killed during an attack on the training centre of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora area of Pulwama district, yesterday. Five CRPF personnel were killed and several others were injured in the attack. The mourners were raising pro-freedom and pro-Islam slogans. Hurriyat leaders and activists including a JKLF delegation participated in the funerals of the martyrs. Body of another youth was recovered from the CRPF building, today, bringing the death toll to eight.

Meanwhile, the killing of three mujahideen triggered complete shutdown marked by forceful anti-India protests in Pulwama district. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads. Many people were injured including one critically when the troops fired bullets and pellets on protesters in Drubgam area of the district. The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements paid tributes to the martyred youth.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in its report, released in Srinagar, stated that killing and other human rights violations including harassment of civilians and Hurriyat leadership, restrictions on political activities and curbs on religious obligations continued unabated in occupied Kashmir during the year 2017. The report said that political leaders and activists were subjected to vengeance and India’s National Investigation Agency was put into service to harass and arrest Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajud Din Kalwal, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Zahoor Watali, photojournalist Kamran Yousuf and Shahid Yusuf on fake and fabricated charges.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 291 innocent Kashmiris including six women and 18 young boys during the past year. According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, 22 of those martyred were killed in custody. The killings by the troops rendered 31 women widowed and 73 children orphaned while 211 women were disgraced or molested by the men in uniform. As many as 1,047 people were injured by pellets while 3,529 people were arrested during the period. In the last month of December, the troops martyred 14 Kashmiris including two women. Indian forces destroyed 125 residential houses during the last month.—KMS