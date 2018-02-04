Thousands attend funeral prayers for slain five pro-freedom youth in Pampore

Pampore, IOK

Funeral prayers in absentia were held in Pampore for five slain civilians and two local militants killed in Ganowpora and Chaigund villages of Shopian recently.

Mirwaiz Moulana Riyaz Hamdani led the prayers amid pro-freedom slogans by people.

Witnesses said that hundreds of people assembled in the lawns of Khankah-e-Moula Pampore after the Fridayprayers to offer the funeral prayers.

Three civilians were killed after army opened fire on protesters in Ganowpora village on January 27. Another civilian Shakir Ahmad Mir was killed on January 24 near gunfight site in Chaigund village in which two militants were killed.

A 10-year-old boy Musharaff Fayaz died on Thursday at SKIMS after he was injured in an explosion on January 25 from a live explosive retrieved from the debris at gunfight site.

Scores of youths took a peaceful protest rally to Namblabal Chowk in Pampore and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Local sources said that hundreds of youth also held a protest demonstration at Astan Chowk Namblabal and tried to march towards Khrew chowk Drangbal amid slogans, but were intercepted by police after which demonstration dispersed peacefully.—KMS