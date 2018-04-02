Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyr Khanday

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Rouf Ahmed Khanday at his native Dehruna village in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

People from adjacent areas raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans marched towards Dehruna village to see the last glimpse of the martyr. Khanday was martyred by Indian troops during an overnight cordon and search operation by Indian forces in Dialgam Village of the district.

As the body of Khanday was taken to the graveyard, the scenes were poignant amid the chanting of pro-freedom slogans.

Complete shutdown was observed in the district to mourn the killing.