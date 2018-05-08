Thousands attend funeral prayers of 3 students in Pulwama

Pro-freedom, anti-India slogans overwhelm scene

Srinagar

Thousands attended the funeral prayers of three students, who were killed by forces during clashes near encounter site at Badigam Shopian, in three separate villages of Pulwama.

Large number of people turned up at Rahmoo village in Pulwama to participate in the funeral prayers of deceased student, Mohammad Asif Mir, 18, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir.

Local residents said two rounds of funeral prayers were offered for the slain teen amidst pro-freedom and anti-India sloganeering.

Asif was 12th class student of Government Higher Secondary School Rahmoo and is survived by elder sister, two brothers besides his parents.

Local residents said Asif, son of a farmer, left his home early morning on a motorbike after taking a bath and spraying perfume on his clothes.

Later, residents of the area learnt that he was critically injured during clashes near site of encounter in Badigam village of Shopian.

Asif had a firearm injury in head and was shifted to a local hospital where from he was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed. He was buried in village graveyard at Rahmoo at around 3:30 pm.

In neighbouring Ayangund village, which is around 7 kilometres from Rahmoo, thousands of people swelled from adjacent villages to take part in the funeral prayers of Zubair Ahmad Negroo, 17, son of Abdul Rajab Negroo.

Five back-to-back funeral prayers were offered for Zubair at Ayangund amidst pro-freedom and anti-India sloganeering.

Zubair was hit by bullets in chest and shifted to District Dospital Shopian where doctors declared him brought dead.

He was dead on arrival,” a doctor of DH Shopian said.

Locals said Zubair was 11th class student of Higher Secondary School, Rajpora. He is survived by two elder brothers and parents.

In another Pulwama village of Arihal, thousands of people had assembled at Hargam locality after news about death of Nisar Ahmad Kumar, 15, son of Ghulam Mohammad Kumar, reached the area.

Villagers from adjoining areas of Dangerpora, Peer-pora, Nikas, Gabbarpora, Aatigam, Jandiwal, Drach, Utmullah and Haal were seen marching in droves to Arihal to have last glimpse of slain teen and participate in his funeral prayers.

Three rounds of funeral prayers were held for the slain student amidst chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Islamic and anti-India slogans.

Nisar had sustained bullet injury in stomach during clashes near encounter site at Badigam Shopian. He was shifted to SMHS Srinagar where he succumbed.

Nisar, a 9th class student of Government Higher Secondary School Arihal, was youngest among two of his siblings.

Nisar was the second teen from Arihal village killed in forces firing during clashes near sites of gunfight in last week.

On May 31, Shahid Afridi Dar died in forces firing on protestors near site of encounter at Drabgam village in Pulwama.