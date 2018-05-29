Thousands attend funeral of civilian youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred civilian, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, in Narwa area of Pulwama district, today.

Bilal Ahmad Ganie who was a driver by profession, was killed in firing by the Indian troops in Kakapora area of the district, last night. The mourners raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Women and children showered flowers on the funeral procession of the civilian youth. Hurriyat leaders and activists including Bashir Andrabi attended the funeral.

The killing of Bilal triggered complete shutdown in Pulwama district. All shops, business establishments, schools and government offices were closed while traffic was off the road. The authorities suspended internet and train services in the district to prevent protests.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack on army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles camp in the area. Three troops were critically injured in a landmine explosion at Sugan in Shopian district.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, addressing a religious function at his residence in Srinagar asked India to accept Kashmir as a dispute and make Hurriyat’s five-point proposal as basis for talks if it is serious to settle the Kashmir dispute, peacefully. The five points include acceptance of Kashmir as a dispute by India, demilitarization of the territory, release of all political prisoners, revoking of black laws including Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act and action against the troops involved in the killings.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai addressing the gathering categorically stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would never live with India. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Mohammad Yasin Malik said India is resorting to extreme repression to force resistance leadership and the people of Kashmir into submission.

Democratic Freedom Party General Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Tari in a statement urged India to order its forces to go back to the barracks. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement in Srinagar, today, said that India was occupying Jammu and Kashmir by the dint of military might and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons in a statement called upon India to investigate the cases of enforced disappearances, ensure speedy justice to victim families and prosecute the perpetrators.

Complete shutdown will be observed in Shopian, tomorrow, against the notorious rape and murder of Aasiya and Nilofer by men in uniform. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.—KMS