Thousands attend funeral of martyr

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral of a martyred youth, Yawar Bashir, in Hablish area of Kulgam district, today.

Yawar Bashir and two other youth were killed by the Indian troops during a violent operation at Bonigam in Qazigund area of the district, last night. Their bodies were recovered from the debris of a residential house blasted by the troops with Improvised Explosive Devices.

Multiple funeral prayers were offered to accommodate the huge number of people, who had turned up to have a last glimpse of Yawar Bashir. The body of the martyred youth was draped in Pakistani flag and was marched through the streets amid pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown marked by anti-India protests was observed in Kulgam district. The traffic movement came to a halt on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to clashes between protesters and the Indian troops in the district. Several people were injured when the Indian troops and police personnel fired bullets and pellets on the protesters in Qazigund, Vesu and Devsar areas of the district. The authorities snapped Internet services in the twin districts of Islamabad and Kulgam and suspended the train service in the territory.

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Butt in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to Yawar Bashir and two other martyred youth. They said that India’s intransigent attitude towards settlement of Kashmir dispute was responsible for bloodshed in Kashmir.

The family of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, talking to media persons in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the shifting of Shabbir Shah to high risk ward of Tihar jail by the prison authorities. His wife, Dr Bilquees said that her husband had been completely denied medicine for the past one week.—KMS