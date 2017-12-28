Thoughts on Pak foreign policy

Due to the current deteriorating US-Pakistan and Indo-Pak ties, it is essential that Pakistan counters these threats. We are a nuclear state with a strong economic and military base and fully capable of dealing with the US and Indian intentions to isolate us. Deterioration in Pak-US ties came after the Trump-Narendra Modi meetings to counterbalance Pak-China economic cooperation (CPEC), and especially after President Donald Trump’s August 21 address singling out Pakistan for having so-called “safe-havens for terrorists” and giving India a greater role in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. More recently (8-12-2017) after President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has given the Pakistani foreign policy-makers in particular and the Islamic world in general a big challenge.

We should reduce dependency on IMF for financial assistance. CPEC should further strengthen Pakistan’s economic standing in the future. Prime-Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif forcefully articulated Pakistan’s war against terrorism at the UNGA in New York recently. They also highlighted Indian belligerent actions against Pakistani civilians on the Line of Control and attacking Balochistan through ‘proxy war’.

Through the recent visits of US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence, James Mattis, and US Vice-President Mike Pence’s Afghan visit, Washington has tried to influence our foreign policy by asking us to do more against the Haqqani Network and eliminate terrorists “safe-havens”. Our aid has also been reduced to $ 350 million this year. Lastly, we should remember that we are a nuclear power and not a “Banana Republic”. The civilian and military leadership should be on the same page, and conduct a unified foreign policy with Parliament’s strong backing. Only then can we act from a position of honour and strength.

SAAD MAQBOOL BHATTY

Islamabad

Related