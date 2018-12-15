Those with service tenure of 3 years can’t decide nation’s fate: Zardari

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari questioned on Saturday as to how can someone, having a service tenure of just three years, reserve the right to make decisions for the nation.

Addressing his supporters here, the veteran politician advised ‘national institutions’ to operate within their constitutional ambit.

“What right does an individual, who has a tenure of three years, to make decisions about my nation?” the PPP-co-chairman questioned, while addressing a public gathering here. Without naming anyone, he said they keep visiting different places, questioning, “What does you have to do [with them]? “There have been 900,000 cases pending in courts, you should look into those,” Zardari said. “You have no future, why do you decide about the future of things? I say it even today that one should act remaining with legal and constitutional bounds.” Zardari claimed that those who promised to arrange five million houses for the poor, had instead caused 0.5 million people to lose their jobs in the name of the ongoing drive against encroachments in Karachi.

He went on to add, “these people have been brought as rulers, and thus cannot do anything except for devising the chicken and egg [economic] programme.” The PPP leader said he can’t play cricket, but that he does know the art of politics. “I can feel the pain of the poor in the country,” he said. “We freed Swat from terrorists, forced [Gen] Musharraf to leave [the government], and turned Pakistan into a nuclear power.”

“It is our first priority to provide the masses with drinking water; we need to work today for our future and come up with new ways to generate water resources,” Zardari said and added that the entire province is facing a severe dearth of water. He said only parliament has the right to make decisions about the nation. “It was better that transparent elections were allowed to be held and political parties could have formed a government through consensus.”

