Those who sold votes in Senate polls will be expelled from PTI: Imran

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhunkha (KP) government won’t present the upcoming budget.

Talking to the media, the PTI chairman said how could the government present yearly budget within 45 days. He said that the PTI would oppose the centre to present the federal budget.

The cricketer-turned-politician further said that those MPAs who had sold their votes would be expelled from the party.

The PTI chief then turned his guns towards former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying: “Nawaz is not an ideology but a mafia.” He alleged the prime minister has spoken against the Supreme Court to save the corrupt mafia. He added that nation was standing by the Supreme Court.

Imran also took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that “Shehbaz Sharif and sons corruption company in Punjab” was also trying to hide their corruption.

He said that KP-FATA merger could not be accomplished due to Maulana Fazlur Rehma. He wondered that the foreign minister was an employee of a firm in Dubai and state institutions took no notice of it.

Imran also talked about the upcoming rally of the PTI in Lahore scheduled for April 29. He expressed hope that the rally would attract people in droves. Earlier in the day, Imran said that the ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was getting what he had done so far.

Addressing a ceremony, Imran Khan revealed that several leaders want to join PTI and announced to give party tickets on merit. We have learnt from our experience in last elections, he said.

Imran Khan directed party members to work for the unity of the party and that violation of the rules would not be tolerated. He further announced to officially launch the election campaign from April 29.

PTI chief said that the nation is giving overwhelming response to party’s membership drive.

Orignally published by NNI