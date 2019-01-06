Those who brought Imran into power now regretting, says Rafique

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power are now regretting it.

Speaking outside an accountability court in Lahore, the former railways minister said, “The country has been given to incompetent people.”

“The Imran government has pushed the country towards crisis,” he further said while adding that “the upcoming budget will bring massive inflation”.

“The people of Pakistan will soon get rid of the civil dictatorship present in the country,” the PML-N leader asserted.

Taking a jibe at the premier, Rafique said, “Right now the prime minister is roaming all over the world with a begging bowl.”

The PML-N senior leader said that political victimisation being carried out in the name of accountability will not last long. “Times will change and they will change soon. We are not corrupt, our conscience is clear.”

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in connection to the Paragon Housing Society scam on December 11.

The PML-N leader and his brother were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the housing society scam.—INP

