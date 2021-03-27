Those who betray PDM will pay ‘high price’: Ahsan

Staff Reporter Lahore

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that whoever betrayed the Pakistan Democratic Movement would pay an unimaginable price and that any political party wanting to see its politics flourish must not back away from the PDM’s objectives.

He was addressing a press conference at Jati Umra, flanked by other PML-N leaders and personalities, after the news of the submission of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s nomination papers for the leader of the opposition in the Senate surfaced.

“Whoever betrays PDM’s objectives, he will pay a price so high he might not even have imagined,” he warned.

“So any party that wants to see its politics successful, it cannot think of backing away from PDM’s objectives.”

He had also said on Twitter that Gilani was worthy of respect but it was expected from him to take the PDM into confidence “without whose votes he could never have been elected as a senator instead of taking a unilateral step”.

“Instead, he found the senators of the BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) to be more trustworthy.”

Ahsan Iqbal criticised the PPP’s decision to go ahead with Gilani’s nomination and called upon its senators to honour the PDM’s decision to support the PML-N candidate Azam Nazeer Tarar as the opposition leader.

If this office of the leader of the opposition was so necessary for the PPP, I think if they had mentioned their need to [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif sahab, he would have happily given them this position,” he said.