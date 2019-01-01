Those targeting Sindh govt need to tread carefully: Chandio

PPP demands KP CM’s resignation

Staff Reporter

Karachi/Peshawar

The Pakistan People’s Party warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government that the party is ready to counter any move against its government in Sindh.

PPP Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that the PTI should not get arrogant over ‘borrowed power’. He said that the federal government is based on the majority of over six seats. “If anyone’s father cannot topple the federal government, they shouldn’t forget that those who brought them in to power can.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party in Peshawar on Tuesday demanded resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The PPP adopted the stance that Mahmood Khan is facing National Accountability Bureau case due to which he cannot continue as KP CM.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday had demanded resignation of Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah after his name was placed on Exit Control List.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman vowed to upset government of Pakistan People’s Party in the Sindh province at any cost.

PPP has left with no reason to rule in Sindh after the report of Joint Investigation Team in money laundering case, he added.

