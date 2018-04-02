Those supported dictatorship for decades, trying to become champions of democracy: Dr. Nafisa Shah

ISLAMABAD : Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Nafisa Shah has said that those who supported dictatorship for decades are now trying to appear as the champions of democracy.

Responding to statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here on Sunday, Dr. Nafisa Shah asked why Ahsan Iqbal doesn’t openly tell who the conspirators are.

She said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif himself has been a conspirator so who would conspire against him?

The PPPP Information Secretary further stated that how can one forget the role Nawaz Sharif played in ending the government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

When Yusuf Raza Gillani was the Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif used to tell him to respect the court’s decision but now is doing the exact opposite, she added.

Orignally published by INP