Those spreading chaos to get disappointment: Sarwar Sindh governor say public stand with PTI government

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael on Sunday called on his counterpart in Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House in Lahore where they discussed the prevailing political situation and opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

Both the Punjab and Sindh governors said the people are standing with the government’s narrative while the opposition will never come at one page.

Imran Ismael also thanked Chaudhry Sarwar for extending help to flood-hit people in Sindh, especially in Karachi. Sarwar said the PTI government has completed two years and it will also complete the rest of the three years of its five-year term successfully.

The Punjab governor said that no one can raise a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said those who spread chaos will get nothing but disappointment as the country is moving forward successfully.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. Governor Punjab said that the incumbent government will complete its remaining term regardless of whatever the opposition does.

Opposition can never come on a single page, all of them have their own political interests.

According to details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar during his Lahore visit.

The meeting discussed various national and political matters. Governor Sindh thanked the Punjab governor for providing relief to rain-affectees in Sindh. During the meeting, Governor Punjab said that the APCs will continue to take place till 2023 but our government will complete its constitutional term. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always done the impossible.

Public support is with the government and opposition will fail.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government is taking practical steps to uplift the less privileged. Nobody can challenge Imran Khan’s honesty. We have decided from the start that we will root out corruption from Pakistan. We have never compromised on accountability and we will never do so in the future as well.

He said that the previous governments have destroyed Pakistan by taking loans whereas our government has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy through strategic economic policies.

Even the world organisations are validating Pakistan’s economic success. Governor Punjab said that the opposition should play its democratic role inside the parliament instead of doing politics of protest on the roads. He advised the opposition to wait for general elections as the public has given a five-year mandate to the PTI government.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Pakistan has improved its position on economic and diplomatic fronts. Progressive Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition will only face failure and disappointment.

He further said that Pakistan is moving ahead in the right direction for the very first time. Our policies are delivering results in overcoming current challenges. The opposition will fail and our government will complete its term.

ADVISOR VISITS VARIOUS SITES OF MIANWALI

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned special task of beautification of district Mianwali to Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism and Chairman the Punjab Parks & Horticulture Authorities.

The advisor on direction of Chief Minister visited various sites of Mianwali including Essakhel and Kala Bagh on Sunday. He also presided over meeting of district administration in which Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umer Sheikh Chattha and Director General PHA Dr. Muhammad Abid briefed him about different aspects of beautification plan. Major focus of this plan is promotion of tourist sites.