Those small annoyances . . !

I pressed the horn, stomped on the accelerator, cursed the driver in the next car and nearly shouted at the traffic policeman. “What’s the matter dad?” she asked. “I hate being late,” I grumbled. “D’you know of all the people whose lives were saved because they were late?”

That evening she sent a mail to me: “After Sept. 11th, one company invited the remaining members of other companies who had been decimated by the attack on the Twin Towers to share their available office space. At a morning meeting, the head of security told stories of why these people were alive… and all the stories were just about little annoyances.

As you might know, the head of a company survived that day because his son started kindergarten. Another fellow was alive because it was his turn to bring donuts. One woman was late because her alarm clock didn’t go off in time. One was late because of being stuck on the NJ turnpike due to an auto accident. One of them missed his bus. One spilled food on her clothes and had to take time to change. One’s car wouldn’t start.

One went back to answer telephone. One had a child that dawdled and didn’t get ready as soon as he should have. One couldn’t get a taxi. The one that struck me was the man who put on a new pair of shoes that morning, took various means to get to work but before he got there, he developed a blister on his foot. He stopped at a drugstore to buy a Band-Aid. That is why he is alive today.

Now when I am stuck in traffic, miss an elevator, turn back to answer a ringing telephone… all the little things that annoy me. I think to myself, this is exactly where God wants me to be at this very moment.

I think of that man who was caught in the traffic jam in New York cursing at all and sundry and suddenly looking up from his car and saying, “Oh my gosh that’s my office building going up in flames! So next time your morning seems to be going wrong; the children are late getting dressed, you can’t seem to find the car keys or you hit every traffic light, don’t get mad or frustrated because God is at work watching over you. There is a purpose in those delays.

How would you ever know the accidents you have been kept away from because you were a few minutes late on the scene? How would you ever know that the slow bus to the station helped you avoid a harried, impatient passenger who could have pushed you down into the platform in the station? But God knows my friend and as He continues to bless you with all those annoying little things may you remember their possible purpose..!