Those responsible for ending terrorism have become terrorists: Kh Asif

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Monday strongly criticised the law enforcement agencies over their alleged criminal negligence and inhumane behaviour in the Sahiwal tragedy that had claimed lives of four persons including a husband and wife and their teenage daughter.

“Those responsible for eliminating terrorism have themselves become terrorists,” Asif said while speaking on the matter at the floor of National Assembly.

The former defence minister criticised the incumbent government and accused it of adopting double standards over the issue. “The government of Punjab has become a party in the [Sahiwal ‘encounter’] matter,” he said and demanded of the government to constitute a powerful parliamentary committee to probe the incident.

“Similar [terrorism] cases should be registered against them [the CTD personnel involved], and they should be treated in the way terrorists are treated,” the PML-N leader said.

“I have said this before as well, that if Rao Anwar had been held accountable for the blood he shed, perhaps today the police officers would be fearful [of the consequences],” Asif said.

Responding to the criticism, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari reminded the opposition leaders of the Model Town tragedy which had claimed 14 lives during the tenure of PML-N in Punjab. She told the opposition they had every right to criticise the government’s performance but urged them to refrain from issuing false statements.

